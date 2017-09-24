Soccer

VIDEO: Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi Reacts Hilariously to FIFA 18 Ratings

an hour ago

Michy Batshuayi clearly places great importance on playing Fifa, so it's perhaps understandable that he was disappointed by his ratings in the latest edition.

The Chelsea forward, speaking to COPA90, was visibly furious at his FUT card and what he deemed to be his underrated attributes.

Pace in particular seemed to annoy Batshuayi, who reacted with a string of expletives when the number 79 was revealed. "F****** s***," he said. And he was equally unimpressed by his 74 physical attribute. "B***s***."

This came after the Belgian international had been embroiled in something of a Twitter war with EA Sports.


Batshuayi earlier this month uploaded a video of himself holding his new card, with the caption: "Please explain."


EA responded with a challenge. "Keep scoring goals and we'll talk..." they wrote.

"Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK," came Batshuayi's retort.

He then scored an impressive hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest and reignited the online dispute.


"Can we talk now fam? How are the servers today?" the 23-year-old Tweeted. EA came back at him with a mocked-up 99-rated card, something which seems unlikely to become a reality in the imminent future.

Batshuayi remains very much behind Alvaro Morata in the pecking order at Chelsea after the Spaniard's prolific start to the season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters