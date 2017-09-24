VIDEO: Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi Reacts Hilariously to FIFA 18 Ratings

Michy Batshuayi clearly places great importance on playing Fifa, so it's perhaps understandable that he was disappointed by his ratings in the latest edition.

The Chelsea forward, speaking to COPA90, was visibly furious at his FUT card and what he deemed to be his underrated attributes.

Pace in particular seemed to annoy Batshuayi, who reacted with a string of expletives when the number 79 was revealed. "F****** s***," he said. And he was equally unimpressed by his 74 physical attribute. "B***s***."

This came after the Belgian international had been embroiled in something of a Twitter war with EA Sports.





Batshuayi earlier this month uploaded a video of himself holding his new card, with the caption: "Please explain."





EA responded with a challenge. "Keep scoring goals and we'll talk..." they wrote.

"Hahaha fair point but I've been doing this for quite a long time now... even longer than the last time your servers were OK," came Batshuayi's retort.

He then scored an impressive hat-trick in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest and reignited the online dispute.





"Can we talk now fam? How are the servers today?" the 23-year-old Tweeted. EA came back at him with a mocked-up 99-rated card, something which seems unlikely to become a reality in the imminent future.

Batshuayi remains very much behind Alvaro Morata in the pecking order at Chelsea after the Spaniard's prolific start to the season.