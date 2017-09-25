Antonio Conte Keen on Sporting Director Role in Serie A & Hints He'll Not Stay Long at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that he may not stay at Stamford Bridge for longer than his current contract - due to expire in 2019 - after admitting that he misses his native Italy.

Conte recently signed a new Chelsea contract to subdue growing speculation over the summer that he was prepared to quit the club just weeks after delivering the Premier League title.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But that new deal only saw the former Juventus boss earn a pay rise and he did not actually extend the initial three-year contract he signed upon his arrival in England in 2016.

After speaking to Radio Anch'io Sport, Conte is quoted as saying, "I miss Italy and I'm not going to stay abroad for a long time."

It suggests his plan could be to return home to Italy by 2019.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

48-year-old Conte, who has won league titles in each of his last four seasons as a club manager, acknowledged that the best players "continue to choose the Premier League", but also equally noted that, "Our Serie A is rising."

He ruled out the possibility of taking a job in China, La Liga, or the Bundesliga in the future because he feels 'nostalgic' for Italy. Not only that, Conte is potentially even eyeing a move beyond being a coach and will seek sporting director roles instead after he quits Chelsea.

"I'm nostalgic and I do not think I can stay abroad for so long," he reiterated.

"I would never go to China, La Liga or Bundesliga but it is difficult to foresee the future. I would also like to change my role and become a general manager or sporting director."