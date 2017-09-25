Soccer

Atletico's Filipe Luis Discusses Why Confidence Is So High at Los Rojiblancos This Season

44 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid full back Filipe Luis has discussed how tough it is to get into the starting line-up at the Wanda Metropolitano this season - claiming that it makes for huge confidence within the team.

Atletico are currently sat second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Barcelona, but three clear of city rivals Real Madrid; and Luis has stated that the squad are in a great position:

“We are in a very good moment, both physically and mentally,” Luis is quoted as saying by Marca.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages








"Our confidence is enormous, we know each other, we spend time together and we enjoy playing football.

"It's getting harder to make the starting line-up, we must to continue on this path. Difficult times will come, but we cannot lose our concentration level.

"There were rotations last year as well, it was hardly a fixed XI. It depends on the opponent and their characteristics.

"The important thing is that everybody always knows that they have chances to play even if they are in the stands for one game.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"Nobody is a guaranteed starter and everyone knows that you can drop out the team at any time. It's not easy, but people understand."

This season sees Los Rojiblancos depart from the legendary Estadio Vicente Calderon and move into their incredible new stadium - the Wanda Metropolitano, and while it doesn't feel the same as the Calderon, the left-back claims that the atmosphere is slowly improving in their new home:

"It's very good, the atmosphere is getting better.

"Estadio Vicente Calderon was different but we are becoming more comfortable and the people are encouraging us more and more.

"We want the Metropolitano to push us even more than at the Calderon."

