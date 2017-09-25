Bayern Munich Winger Coman Advised PSG Defender to Turn Down £30m Liverpool Switch

Kingsley Coman has revealed that he convinced 22-year-old Presnel Kimpembe to turn down any offer from Liverpool, with a reported £30m transfer fee attached to the defender, so that he can "become captain" of Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Telefoot (via Goal), the Bayern Munich winger said that his former French U21 international teammate should spend his entire career in the French capital despite interest from overseas.





"He is very happy at PSG. I hope for him that he will continue, that one day he will be captain and that he will spend his entire career at the club," Coman said about Kimpembe.

Although Jürgen Klopp's side never made an official offer for Kimpembe, with hopes resting on a deal for Virgil van Dijk throughout the transfer window, Bayern's skilful winger is making sure that the PSG star stays put.

Coman's advice has also come in contrary to his own actions. In 2014, Coman left Paris and completed a free transfer to Italy so that he could join Juventus. After just one year in Turin, the winger was on the move again and joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal that set the Bavarians back roughly €7m.

96% - Kimpembe, Thiago Silva & Marquinhos have completed 865 passes combined out of 900 attempted in Ligue 1 2017/16 (96%). Trio. pic.twitter.com/YQlDFShlcr — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 25, 2017

"I think I have made the right choice [to leave PSG],” Coman said. "I take my professional career very seriously. I take care of everything involving it. I don’t lose myself, which is something that could have happened if I had stayed in Paris."

Coman has since completed a permanent move to the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti adamant that Coman would not be returning to Turin this summer. Bayern had to fork out €21m to secure Coman's signature, whilst also seeing Douglas Costa leave the Allianz Arena in favour of a move to Juventus.