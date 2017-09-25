Soccer

Brazilian Midfielder Confirms There Is 'Talking' With Man City Over a New Contract at the Etihad

34 minutes ago

32-year-old midfielder Fernandinho has confirmed that he is in talks with Manchester City over the possibility of a new contract at the Etihad, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Brazilian international has been a star in the Premier League over the last four years following his £36m move to England. 

Ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Fernandinho's former side Shakhtar Donetsk, with whom he spent eight years playing for, the midfielder confirmed talks with City were ongoing.

"We're talking, we'll see what happens," Fernandinho said when asked about a potential extension to his current deal that is set to expire next summer, ending his response by saying "We'll see."

The Brazilian's manager also confirmed that the club were interested in tying down the midfielder to a longer contract, Pep Guardiola clearly impressed by Fernandinho's versatility since his arrival in Manchester.


"Of course, there are players I think the club want to renew," Guardiola said. "One, of course, is Fernandinho. And the other ones.

"The club never stops. It doesn’t end on September 1," he added. "It’s always every day, looking at the situation and the future, the short-term and the long-term."


Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening in the Champions League, while Feyenoord and Napoli (the two teams who complete City's group) face off at the Stadio San Paolo.

