Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid a touching tribute to 6-year-old "No. 1" fan who died in the recent Mexico earthquake.

Santiago Flores Mora, who was a huge Ronaldo fan, died as his school was destroyed during last week's tragic event in Mexico City. Ronaldo reportedly found out after the child's mother penned a letter to the Portuguese star, expressing how her son not only admired him, but saw him as a father figure.

"I only want you (Ronaldo) to know that my son dreamed of meeting you and one day to pay a visit. But now that he's with God, I write you with so much pain. Sadly, I never paid attention to this love he had for you," said the letter.

After learning of the incident and letter, Ronaldo responded with a message via social media.

En este momento de dolor, envío a la familia de Santiago y a todas las familias que han perdido sus seres queridos un enorme abrazo. pic.twitter.com/odD28aFPfv — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 24, 2017

In the image, Ronaldo holds a signed shirt with the message, "For my No. 1 fan Santiago. With love, Cristiano Ronaldo."

The text below reads, "At this time of sorrow, I send the Santiago family and all the families who have lost loved ones a huge hug."

Santiago would have turned 7 a few days after the earthquake hit on Sept. 19.