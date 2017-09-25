Croatia Goalkeeper Reveals Surprise Summer Transfer Interest From Everton and Watford

Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic has claimed that Everton wanted to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The club had previously been linked with signing the 27-year-old before they then turned their attention to Jordan Pickford, who they eventually signed for £30m from Sunderland.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-EVERTON OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kalinic currently plays for Belgian side Gent, however despite only joining them in January, a number of impressive displays got clubs around Europe interested, with Everton reportedly being one of them. Whilst Everton never approached the Croatian, he has recently come out and said he would've turned down the offer to move to Goodison Park.





He told Belgian newspaper HLN (via the Liverpool Echo): “I know that Everton and Watford wanted me. But I never talked to anyone about it. Besides, I've even told my agent that I do not have to know such things because I have another four-year contract at Gent."

Tottenham Hotspur v KAA Gent - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg Dan Mullan/GettyImages

When asked whether he would ever consider a move to the Premier League, Kalinic added: “Of course I'm still dreaming of the Premier League, but I'm never going to put pressure on my agent or club.

“Like everyone else, I'm following my own path - I'm not old yet. Maybe I'll go to the Premier League next summer, or in four years, or never. That's also possible.”





Kalinic is currently Croatia's second choice goalkeeper behind Monaco's Danijel Subašić, however if he continues to impress this season, we may see him in the Premier League sooner than expected - just maybe not with Everton.

Pickford himself looks to have secured his status as Everton's first-choice goalkeeper, and is now looking to force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.