Soccer

Italian Media Claim Juve Already Have Buffon Replacement Amid Jan Oblak Rumours

an hour ago

Juventus already have their ready-made replacement for the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, despite being linked with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri already signed the heir to Buffon's throne at the Allianz Stadium this summer - with the €12m capture of Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal.


The Polish stopper was hugely impressive for AS Roma last season and may have done enough to earn himself a spot as Juventus' number one next season - dispelling rumours of the Old Lady making a move for Atletico's first choice keeper.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Juve are said to be put off by Oblak's huge release clause of €100m and want to give Szczesny the chance between the sticks instead, as long as he proves to be reliable enough as backup this season.

Buffon's glistening career is slowly winding down, and the 40-year-old will step aside at the end of this season to let his new teammate take the reigns. 

Buffon, who has spent a huge amount of his 22-year career being heralded as one of the best in the world when it comes to stopping shots, has made almost 500 appearances for Juventus.

The veteran goalkeeper has almost guaranteed that this year will be his last in his playing career.

"I'm 99.9 percent certain of retirement," he told Sky Sport 24 (via Goal). "I'm going to have one final, intense season, rich in big moments, and then it will be time to say enough is enough."

Despite his age, Buffon has still been as sharp as ever so far this season - only conceding three goals in Juve's opening six games, and will be hoping to see his good form continue right up until his career comes to an end.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters