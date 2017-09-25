Italian Media Claim Juve Already Have Buffon Replacement Amid Jan Oblak Rumours

Juventus already have their ready-made replacement for the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, despite being linked with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri already signed the heir to Buffon's throne at the Allianz Stadium this summer - with the €12m capture of Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal.





The Polish stopper was hugely impressive for AS Roma last season and may have done enough to earn himself a spot as Juventus' number one next season - dispelling rumours of the Old Lady making a move for Atletico's first choice keeper.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Juve are said to be put off by Oblak's huge release clause of €100m and want to give Szczesny the chance between the sticks instead, as long as he proves to be reliable enough as backup this season.

Buffon's glistening career is slowly winding down, and the 40-year-old will step aside at the end of this season to let his new teammate take the reigns.

Buffon, who has spent a huge amount of his 22-year career being heralded as one of the best in the world when it comes to stopping shots, has made almost 500 appearances for Juventus.

The veteran goalkeeper has almost guaranteed that this year will be his last in his playing career.

"I'm 99.9 percent certain of retirement," he told Sky Sport 24 (via Goal). "I'm going to have one final, intense season, rich in big moments, and then it will be time to say enough is enough."

Despite his age, Buffon has still been as sharp as ever so far this season - only conceding three goals in Juve's opening six games, and will be hoping to see his good form continue right up until his career comes to an end.