Jordan Pickford Hails Bournemouth Star as 'One of the Best in the League' After Saturday's Clash

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admitted his save from Jermaine Defoe's shot gave his side a boost to go on and complete a comeback against Bournemouth on Saturday, however was still full of praise for the England international.

Heading into the match at Goodison park, both the Toffees and Bournemouth had only won one of their first five Premier League games, with both sides were looking to kickstart their seasons.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

It was Bournemouth's Joshua King who broke the deadlock just after half time with a cool finish from the edge of the penalty area, and it soon easily could've been two. King set through Defoe who found himself one-on-one with Everton's Pickford, however the goalkeeper was able to get a foot on the shot and deny Defoe.

That proved to be a vital moment in the game as Oumar Niasse's five minute double secured Everton's comeback and ensured a 2-1 win for the home side.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

After the game, Pickford was full of praise for Bournemouth's Defoe. He told the club's official website: “Nine times out of 10 Jermain’s going to score - that’s the type of player he is.

“But I’ve done my practice. It was similar to the goal he scored last week [against Brighton]. I didn’t guess - I just waited a bit longer and got the save to my right. You know what Defoe is, he’s not one of the best Premier League strikers for nothing. He only needs one chance, but that chance he got on Saturday I have managed to pull the save out."

Pickford also admitted his save gave his side a boost which enabled them to go on and win the game. He added: “It wasn’t a great one but it was the timing of it - it boosted the lads. We kept drilling away and got the result.”

Their comeback win was their second in a row thanks to their Carabao Cup triumph over Sunderland last week, and confidence within the Everton dressing room is slowly beginning to build. The Toffees now face back-to-back home games against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League and Burnley in the Premier League.