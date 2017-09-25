Jurgen Klopp has labelled his recent pre-match press conference as a 'waste of time' after he was asked a number of question that he deemed unrelated to his side's upcoming game.

Liverpool face Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday evening and with all four teams in Group E drawing their first game, both teams will be hoping to gain which could be a big advantage tomorrow night.

However ahead of the key encounter, reporters seemed to veer away from the match in hand and instead asked a number of unrelated questions, from asking Klopp about a goal Spartak had conceded in a past match to questioning whether or not the German indeed loves his players.

The latter question came after Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino recently came out and expressed his admiration for his star striker Harry Kane, however the Reds' manager was far from impressed with the questions he was being asked.

During the press conference, Klopp said (via Goal): "I am really impressed that we are at a Champions League press conference talking about things like this.

"I really don't understand the business anymore. I love Harry, too. Actually, that's not important for Russia. It's just an English thing. Pochettino loves Kane - and who do I love? That's the question. It's a waste of time."

Despite the random questions, Klopp was eventually asked about whether he absence of Spartak's Quincy Promes would play a key part in the encounter, in which he was quick to compare the situation Moscow face the the situation Liverpool have faced with forward Sadio Made missing their last three games.

He said: "[Promes] didn't play in the last game because he was injured, but Quincy is a very good player," he said. "He has speed, he is good in one-on-one situations. Of course that's a weakness for each team - it is like we played the last three games without Sadio Mane, also a very good player.

"He is not the only good player in the Spartak team, but he is a very good one. It always affects performances, but we will not win because one player is out or Spartak will not win because one player is in."

Despite a recent slump in form, Liverpool will bring a renewed sense of confidence following their 3-2 win over Leicester on Saturday, as they hope to kick-start their Champions League campaign.