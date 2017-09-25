Man City Star Excited to Face Former Club in Clash That Promises Attacking Football

Ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk this Tuesday, former Shakhtar man Fernandinho spoke to the Official Manchester City Website about his old club and City's recent outstanding form.

Despite City entering the contest as huge favourites based off recent performances, Fernandinho acknowledges the threat posed by the Ukrainian side: "We all know they have play attacking football.

“Every year they fight for the title over there and in the Champions League they try to play in the same way they play in their domestic league.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We have to be prepared for that because they are a dangerous team. They're full of good players.

“They like to play technical football - so it will be a great game on Tuesday."

City's run of high-scoring wins has led them to making history. Scoring 22 goals in just their last five games, they become the first side for over 50 years to win three consecutive top-flight matches by five goals or more in the same season. That feat has been recognised and cheered for by fans, as can be seen on the 90min YouTube Channel.

It's not just the fans that are ecstatic with Pep Guardiola's team performances on the pitch, but the players are too. Fernandinho continued, "We've changed since last year.

“Then we created so many chances to score goals but didn't score.

“Now we are creating so many - and this year we are scoring them.

“I'm not the specialist to talk about that but I'm so happy that we are scoring them."

Whether or not they can continue to keep up this unrelenting attacking play this Tuesday remains to be seen, however it would be wise to expect yet another thrashing.