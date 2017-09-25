Manchester City New Boy Kyle Walker Discusses Twitter Banter with 'Relentless' Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City full back Kyle Walker seems to be settling in well at his new club, following on from his record breaking £50m move from Tottenham over summer, although he is having to keep up with the banter of fellow City new boy Benjamin Mendy.

Mendy arrived to the Etihad from AS Monaco in the same window as Walker, and has already established himself as quite a character on social media - firing playful shots at the right back.

Someone please find the sniper in the stands !! Hahaha 😭😂 @kylewalker2 u ok boi ?! 😂💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/0BNIUbrTNI — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 9, 2017

After a playful Twitter war broke out between the pair, Walker has opened up about his 'relentless' new teammate.

"I like a bit of banter with Benjamin Mendy. He started it! He came for me. As soon as he was nutmegged, I was on it. He's relentless," Walker said, as reported on Man City's Twitter account.

Walker took the time to also discuss his other new teammates, mentioning how great it is to now play alongside the likes of Sergio Aguero and Keving De Bruyne.

"It’s about consistency, We need to play at the level we’re playing at and we won’t play too many who can cause us a problem," he said.

"I’ve settled well, the players have been welcoming, the manager’s given me time to adapt. It’s an exciting chapter.

"It's a joy to play with Kevin and I can learn from him. I want to provide the outlet ball, to get round the outside.

"To play against Sergio is a nightmare. I’ve faced him numerous times and he always seemed to score.

"To play with him now is a big bonus. He’s a quality player. Around the dressing room he helps the younger lads - we can lean on him."

City find themselves at the top of the Premier League after six games - equal on points with fierce rivals Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola's side are really starting to hit their stride, having scored 11 goals in their last two games.