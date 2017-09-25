No Nazis: Dortmund Stand Against Rise of Far Right AfD Party After German Election in Viral Video

Borussia Dortmund have released a viral video on social media condemning the rise of Germany's far right nationalist AfD party after it gained its first parliamentary seats in country's election, as well as preaching togetherness and a fight against racism.





Incumbent chancellor Angel Merkel was re-elected for a fourth term, but her CDU-CSU performed relatively poorly and the AfD took 13% of the vote, making them the third most popular party overall - equating to an estimated 88 seats in the federal parliament.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

AfD, who have promised to fight what they see as an 'invasion of foreigners from a different culture', saw support rise after Germany opened borders to help migrants and refugees in 2015.

Dortmund are firmly standing against the rise of the far right.

The club published a video via social media on Sunday night in which Nazis were depicted attempting to play football. It was intended to make fun of their comical and failed efforts, with the tag-line, "Football and Nazis just do not fit together."

A further line also then read, "Borussia connects. Together against racism."