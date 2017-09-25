PHOTO: Gladbach Keep the Banter Flowing on Twitter Ahead of Madrid's CL Clash With BVB

Over the last few years, German teams have very much become the kings of football Twitter.

Bayern Munich, FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach have all given their best in entertaining fans on social media and the latter of the three teams, who saw their popularity rise last year after declaring themselves "A German Team" ahead of a European clash with Celtic, have had fans in hysterics once again after their humiliating Bundesliga defeat on Saturday.

With reigning European champions Real Madrid looking to keep their fans updated as they set off for Dortmund, posting a picture of playmaking duo Marco Asensio and Isco, Borussia Mönchengladbach were keen to ask a favour of the Spanish side following their own trip to the Westfallenstadion at the weekend.

Despite scoring against Dortmund on Saturday, something which no other Bundesliga side has managed all season, the visitors were thrashed 6-1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick for Dortmund after summer signing Max Phillip notched his second brace in a week. The returning Julian Weigl then added insult to injury with 10 minutes to go by firing a half-volley into the top corner of Tobias Sippel's net.

If you happen to find our defence, please forward it to Mönchengladbach 👍 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) September 25, 2017

The Foals defence certainly went missing in Saturday's clash and their response to Real Madrid's tweet had fans in stitches.

Gladbach came into their clash with Dortmund having secured a 2-0 victory over newley promoted VfB Stuttgart just days earlier, Brazilian star Raffael grabbing a brace at Borussia-Park.

Now, Dieter Hecking is preparing to host another promoted side, Hannover 96, when domestic action return at the weekend.