Real Madrid Tipped to Announce Marco Asensio Contract Extension in Coming Days

Real Madrid are being tipped to formally announce a new long-term contract for Marco Asensio, a deal that is thought to have been agreed in July, in the coming days. It is the latest high profile extension after the likes of Isco, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal recently.





According to AS, Asensio's new deal will run until the summer of 2023. His buyout clause, a relatively modest €80m under his current terms, will also be raised to €500m.

It is said that Real hope to announce the contract after this week's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, and before the October break in La Liga's schedule.

On top of those who have signed new contracts this summer, AS also notes how Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez all signed deals until at least 2021 last year. Luka Modric also extended his contract to 2020.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

Asensio has been backed by many to become one of the very best players in the world over the next few years. He has shown tremendous potential since taking a place in the Real first-team at the start of last season and has all the ability to go to the top of the game in time.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has scored four times in all competitions, including one wonder strike against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in August.