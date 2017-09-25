Soccer

Real Madrid Tipped to Announce Marco Asensio Contract Extension in Coming Days

44 minutes ago

Real Madrid are being tipped to formally announce a new long-term contract for Marco Asensio, a deal that is thought to have been agreed in July, in the coming days. It is the latest high profile extension after the likes of Isco, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal recently.


According to AS, Asensio's new deal will run until the summer of 2023. His buyout clause, a relatively modest €80m under his current terms, will also be raised to €500m.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

It is said that Real hope to announce the contract after this week's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, and before the October break in La Liga's schedule.

On top of those who have signed new contracts this summer, AS also notes how Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez all signed deals until at least 2021 last year. Luka Modric also extended his contract to 2020.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

Asensio has been backed by many to become one of the very best players in the world over the next few years. He has shown tremendous potential since taking a place in the Real first-team at the start of last season and has all the ability to go to the top of the game in time.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has scored four times in all competitions, including one wonder strike against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters