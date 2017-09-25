Soccer

Report Claims Zidane Is Happy With Real Madrid Squad as January Transfer Rumours Are Quashed

34 minutes ago

Despite their underwhelming start to the new La Liga season, where Real Madrid currently sit seven points behind Barcelona in the league table, there will be no new arrivals at the Santiago Bernabéu in January, according to Marca.


Real Madrid added just two new faces to their squad over the summer, with Theo Hernández moving from Madrid rivals Atlético for €30m and Dani Ceballos, formerly of Real Betis, moving to the Spanish capital for €16.5m.

The likes of Jesús Vallejo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Borja Mayoral (VfL Wolfsburg) and Marcos Llorente (Deportivo Alavés) all returned from loan spells away from Madrid, while 18-year-old defender Achraf Hakimi was promoted to the first-team from their Castilla side.

Despite Madrid's limited activity in the summer transfer window, Zinedine Zidane doesn't want to disrupt the balance he has with his current crop of players and as a result, he will not look to add any new faces to the squad in January.

Real Madrid were looking at the high-profile signing of teenage sensation Kylian Mbappé over the summer, however, the 18-year-old opted for a temporary switch (which will be made permanent next summer) between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

