Soccer

Romelu Lukaku Hits Out at Manchester United Fans Who Refuse to Stop Singing Racist Chant

33 minutes ago

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Mino Raiola, has spoken out about the new song that has done the rounds with Manchester United fans regarding his client - claiming that the striker wants supporters to stop singing the chant because it smears Lukaku's football at his new club.

Last week saw the Red Devils plead with supporters to stop singing their new number nine's song - with anti-racism organisation 'Kick it Out' demanding the tune, that discusses the absurd length of Lukaku's penis, comes to an end. 

The Belgian striker has been in fine form since his summer move from Everton - scoring eight goals in as many games under new manager Jose Mourinho. But Lukaku's agent has now requested that the chant comes to an end; stating that it takes the attention away from what's happening on the pitch:

“He would like this song to stop. They are talking more about the song than about his football. That’s his and my quote.” said Raiola, according to The Times.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Despite receiving plenty of negative media coverage, United fans continued to sing Lukaku's chant in the stands at St Mary's on Saturday; the Belgian scored the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Southampton.

And now, reports claim that the club are investigating those involved with the racist chant - requesting CCTV footage from Southampton in order to punish the fans who have ignored United's pleas.

Having continued their fine form this weekend, Mourinho's men now face a a trip to Russia. Wednesday sees the Red Devils visit CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, as Mourinho's men continue to fight on three fronts.

