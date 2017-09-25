VIDEO: Alvaro Morata Proves He's the King of 'Chewing Gum Kick Ups' via Latest Instagram Post

Chelsea new boy Alvaro Morata has done nothing but impress since he switch the Santiago Bernabeu for Stamford Bridge in the summer - and has continued to do so with his latest Instagram post, capturing him doing kick-ups with a piece of chewing gum.

It was a craze first started when Arsenal's Mesut Ozil was caught casually warming up for a match. The German playmaker spit out his gum, kicked it up a few times, and caught it again in his mouth before giving a cheeky wink to a teammate. Oozes cool.

Since then, we've seen many stars attempt it. Some have succeeded, others haven't - but now Morata has taken the crown...with ease.

After scoring his first hat-trick in a Chelsea shirt away to Stoke on Saturday, Morata spent his Sunday morning relaxing with a round of golf. Either that, or he got his mate to stand there and record him with his gum for a few hours, waiting to nail the move.

Six kick-ups and a cheeky around-the-world before catching it in his mouth again puts Mesut to shame - although there was no wink; more a sly grin before walking off onto the green, likely to sink a no-look putt or something. He can't do anything wrong right now.

The world is at his feet and Morata seems to only be getting better and better already.

Severely underused at Real Madrid, the Spain international will be thriving under the opportunity of regular football for the Premier League champions, and he looks as though he's enjoying every second of it.