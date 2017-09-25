VIDEO: Fenerbahce Fan Smashes TV During Heated Super Lig Derby Against Besiktas

Tempers were certainly flared during Saturday's Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Besiktas, amongst both players and fans.

And some watching at home couldn't contain themselves amid the intensity of the game. One fan went as far as to destroy his own television, footage of which was uploaded to Twitter.

Fortunately for the impassioned supporter, who appeared regretful of his decision, Fenerbahce player Souza has offered to buy a replacement.

Check out what this Fenerbahce fan did to his TV today pic.twitter.com/BOX5YACyxN — Zav (@zadnx) September 23, 2017

The Brazilian midfielder Tweeted: "The TV Owner worries me, I'm going to give you a new TV to watch the Fenerbahce games. But do not break the next kkkkkk [sic]."





And there was more compensation for the distraught Fenerbahce fan when his side emerged with a 2-1 victory, despite a late Ryan Babel goal for the visitors.





But it was a game that saw an astonishing five red cards: three for Besiktas and two for Fenerbahce.

In total their were 11 yellow cards across the 90 minutes, with the away side's Ricardo Quaresma, Atiba Hutchinson and Oguzhan Ozyakup dismissed for second bookings.





Fenerbahce's Ismail Koybasi and Neto, meanwhile, were shown straight red cards towards the end of either half.

Victory in the Istanbul derby saw the hosts close the gap on Besiktas at the top of the Super Lig to just two points, and move up to third in the table.