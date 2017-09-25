VIDEO: Jesse Lingard Reveals Which Man Utd Stars Helped Him Most on First Day of Training

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has lifted the lid on his first training session with the club's first-team, revealing which senior players helped him cope that day and what was going through his head as he took that enormous step forward from youth football.





"At the time, it was Warren Joyce who told me to go the first-team. Pogba was with me...Ryan Tunnicliffe, Larnell Cole...the lads who had won the FA Youth Cup (2011)," Lingard recalled in a new video for Unscriptd.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Obviously I was over the moon because that's where we aspire to be. Going out onto the pitch for the first time with the first-team is huge," he added.

"Obviously you've got to make an impression, impress the coaches and especially the first-team players as well to get a good vibe off them."

"A lot of players helped me on that day," Lingard continued, listing Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

"They all watched our youth team and reserve games as well. Every time we saw them in the corridor at the training ground they'd give us advice and tips along the way."

Describing the difference between the first-team and youth team, Lingard said, "With the seniors it's a lot quicker, a lot sharper and a lot more physical as well. Considering I was small back then, I had to deal with it and get on with it.

"Your confidence is flowing after you're scoring goals against David de Gea at such a young age."

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

And considering it was the biggest moment in his football career, Lingard only told his parents by accident after letting it slip out.

"I think it's funny, because I didn't tell my parents. I don't know why I didn't tell them," he said.

"I think at the time, I let it slip. I think a lot of the other lads told their parents and I should have told mine really. Obviously at the time it was a massive deal."

Pogba famously left United for Juventus at the end of the 2011/12 season, while Tunnicliffe and Cole eventually dropped into the Football League after failing to make the first-team grade at Old Trafford. After a number of loans and injuries, Lingard looked as though he may head that way too, until he was given a surprise chance by Louis van Gaal in the autumn of 2015.

Four years on from getting his first chance in training, he finished that debut campaign with the winning goal in the FA Cup final and hasn't looked back.