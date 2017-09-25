West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Hopeful for Kieran Gibbs' Future at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis is remaining reserved over the bargain price of Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal but remains hopeful that he'll thrive at the Hawthorns.

Pulis managed to secure the signing of Gibbs from Arsenal for just £5m - two weeks after a £10m bid was rejected. However, according to the Birmingham Mail, Pulis doesn't want to comment too much on the price tag of Gibbs because he still has a lot to prove amongst the Baggies ranks.

Pulis said: "That can only be proved by how he plays over the next couple of years. We think it is a good deal but I've signed players who have started well and faded. I have signed players who have started really poorly and grown into it. Ask me next year! You don’t know but it looks a great deal."





He added: "I think he has taken to the mental side of it as well, in respect of avoiding injuries and preparation for training and before games. He's done very well, we're pleased to get him for what we paid in the end. We're hoping that over the next few years he’ll be a great asset for this club."

Gibbs is set for his first return to Emirates as West Brom travel to London for the Premier League clash with Arsenal. Pulis believes that Gibbs will thrive from the atmosphere and will get a good reception from the Arsenal followers - after 12 years as a Gunner.

Pulis added: "He’ll look forward to it, he did really well there as a player, I’m sure he’ll get a good reception."

He continued: "He felt personally it was time to have a new challenge which was great. We are fortunate enough to have got the deal done. Now it is up to all of us, him and ourselves, to make sure we try and get the best out of him."