Soccer

Bolton Wanderers Sign Ex-QPR and Stoke Midfielder Karl Henry in Bid to Rally Struggling Team

an hour ago

Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of experienced midfielder Karl Henry on a deal until the end of the season, the club announced via their official website.

Henry has made 535 appearances during his career which has spanned almost two decades, but now makes the switch to struggling Championship side Bolton Wanderers. 

The midfielder started out his career with Stoke City after coming up through their youth ranks and made over a 100 appearances for the Potters, during seven years at the club.

The Wolverhampton-born midfielder then moved back to his hometown club of Wolves in 2006, which is really where he made his name, with 262 of his 272 appearances being from a starting eleven place.

Henry enjoyed one Premier League season at Wolves, but after relegation he departed the Midlands side in 2013 to join QPR, where he would again have one season in the Premier League in the 2014/15 season.

The Englishman had remained at Loftus Road for the last four seasons, but found his opportunities limited last campaign, only making 13 league starts.


Despite making a total of 118 appearances for the R's, the 34-year-old was released by Ian Holloway this summer and now finds himself making the free transfer to struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table, after picking up just two points from their first nine fixtures. Over that time they have also accumulated a negative 15 goal, something Henry has surely been bought in to shore up with his defensive capabilities from midfield.

His new contract only runs until the end of this season, but Henry will be happy to have secured any sort of contract following a lengthy unpaid spell training with Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion this summer.

