Jurgen Klopp Set to Finally Fit Salah, Firmino, Coutinho & Mane into Same Liverpool Team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is finally ready to try and fit star forwards Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane into the same team now that the latter two are fully available after injury and suspension respectively.

Coutinho began the season nursing a back problem after a summer transfer saga. But by the time the Brazilian was fit enough to return to action, Mane had been ruled out domestically after the red card shown to him for a high challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

It is only really now that all four are available at the same time, and Klopp will try and make it work. He is not, however, prepared to force it if using them all at once compromises team balance.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It is good to have them all, it is cool. It feels good, but that doesn't mean anything. I don't believe in names. I believe in performances," the Reds boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports after arriving in Russia for this week's Champions League clash against Spartak Moscow.





"They all have to fit together and that is what we have to try. It should be possible of course."





He continued, "The balance has to be right. We are an offensive-orientated team, but this is about Champions League football. We need results.

"In the right moments, you need to be able to do the right things. It's not about being spectacular, it's about being good, being clinical, having perfect timing and perfect protection.

"We cannot just bring all the artists, but if it fits together we will do it."

Adam Lallana is also yet to play this season as a result of injury but will offer Klopp even more creativity in attacking areas when he finally recovers from a hamstring problem.

Liverpool drew their opening Champions League group stage tie at home to Sevilla, despite appearing in control for much of the game. Meanwhile, the Reds' Tuesday night opponents also drew their group opener away to bottom seeds Maribor.