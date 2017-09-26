Klopp Rejects Idea Antonio Conte Had Much to Say to Spartak Boss Massimo Carrera About Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Antonio Conte would have had much to say to Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera about his Reds side.

It has come to light that Carrera and Conte are good friends, and the former admitted that he had spoken to the Italian about about Klopp's team and style of play.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Carrera had said, via the Metro: "I did call him the other day but it’s not just Liverpool we discussed. We talked about our families, private matters and all that.

"Liverpool were also mentioned, of course. No need to point out any of the players - all of them are of exceptional quality. But it doesn’t change anything, our task is to neutralise them all and play to our strengths."

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

The revelation was put to Klopp, but the German didn't have cause for concern ahead of the clubs' clash on matchday two in Russia.

He said: "We won against Chelsea, by the way. So he probably couldn’t say a lot! OK, they were champions, but we won against them. No, I don’t have any former colleagues which I could ask. I have to do my own work."

Liverpool will be looking to record their first win of their Champions League campaign, after managing a draw against Sevilla one matchday one.

