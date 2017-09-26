Soccer

Klopp Rejects Idea Antonio Conte Had Much to Say to Spartak Boss Massimo Carrera About Liverpool

an hour ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Antonio Conte would have had much to say to Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera about his Reds side.

It has come to light that Carrera and Conte are good friends, and the former admitted that he had spoken to the Italian about about Klopp's team and style of play.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Carrera had said, via the Metro: "I did call him the other day but it’s not just Liverpool we discussed. We talked about our families, private matters and all that.

"Liverpool were also mentioned, of course. No need to point out any of the players - all of them are of exceptional quality. But it doesn’t change anything, our task is to neutralise them all and play to our strengths."

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

The revelation was put to Klopp, but the German didn't have cause for concern ahead of the clubs' clash on matchday two in Russia.

He said: "We won against Chelsea, by the way. So he probably couldn’t say a lot! OK, they were champions, but we won against them. No, I don’t have any former colleagues which I could ask. I have to do my own work."

Liverpool will be looking to record their first win of their Champions League campaign, after managing a draw against Sevilla one matchday one.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters