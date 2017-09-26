Soccer

VIDEO: Disabled Liverpool Fan Is Granted His Wish to Interview Jurgen Klopp

an hour ago

It's always a joy to see football fans being granted their wish to meet their heroes and idols.

There's always an added poignancy when the supporter in question is disabled too, and it's thanks to charities such as Make a Wish foundation that some special requests can be granted.

For die-hard Liverpool fan Lloyd, who sustained brain damage as a six-year-old, it was his wish to meet Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. It just so happens that Lloyd was granted an audience with the German recently at the club's Melwood training ground and the whole story - presented by Liverpool's Twitter account - is just wonderful:

To see Lloyd's face light up when he finally meets Klopp is something that will leave even the hardest of faces with a huge smile on their face.

Lloyd and Klopp chat about their favourite colours and players - and even their favourite choice of beverage! - before Klopp signs some of Lloyd's most treasured possessions and poses for photographs with him.

A special day out for Lloyd and his mum. A tip of the hat to Make a Wish and Liverpool for such a lovely story!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters