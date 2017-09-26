VIDEO: Disabled Liverpool Fan Is Granted His Wish to Interview Jurgen Klopp

It's always a joy to see football fans being granted their wish to meet their heroes and idols.

There's always an added poignancy when the supporter in question is disabled too, and it's thanks to charities such as Make a Wish foundation that some special requests can be granted.

For die-hard Liverpool fan Lloyd, who sustained brain damage as a six-year-old, it was his wish to meet Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. It just so happens that Lloyd was granted an audience with the German recently at the club's Melwood training ground and the whole story - presented by Liverpool's Twitter account - is just wonderful:



A touching story, a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/ZAChisg1ZI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 26, 2017

To see Lloyd's face light up when he finally meets Klopp is something that will leave even the hardest of faces with a huge smile on their face.

Lloyd and Klopp chat about their favourite colours and players - and even their favourite choice of beverage! - before Klopp signs some of Lloyd's most treasured possessions and poses for photographs with him.

A special day out for Lloyd and his mum. A tip of the hat to Make a Wish and Liverpool for such a lovely story!

