Danny Simpson Admits Leicester are Gutted After Poor Start to Season

Leicester defender Danny Simpson has made an unsurprising admission regarding the club's form this season.

The Foxes have equalled their worst start to a Premier League season (1994-95), accruing a meager four points from their first six games.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

And Simpson has revealed that the morale in the camp is at an all-time low, despite them playing well against the big sides they've faced.

"We are gutted,” he said, via the Leicester Mercury.

So are we, Danny. https://t.co/1SeaIHUWu7 — Foxes of Leicester (@FoxesofLCFC) September 27, 2017

“We had again come in at the end of the game having given everything.“I feel against Liverpool we had the better chances, but against top teams, and we have played most of them now, when they get a chance they score it.





“We have played nearly all the big teams and we have got zero points. That is the fact of the matter, but we have done well against them.





“It is frustrating because we feel we should have more points against them. We have to learn and go again.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“There have to be positives to take from it and everyone is giving their all. We are coming off the pitch with absolutely nothing left.

“The gaffer said he was gutted for us. We worked hard to get ourselves back into games."

Although the Foxes haven't managed to get the desired results, Simpson reckons that they have left teams feeling like they've had a real game after playing them.

“They are not coming here and going away thinking it was an easy day’s work," he added. "They are leaving thinking it was a right game today. It is just small margins.