Soccer

Fans On Twitter Couldn't Believe What Cristiano Ronaldo Did During Champions League Match

an hour ago

Real Madrid produced a stunning display during their 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Gareth Bale scored a stunning opening goal, however Ronaldo stole the headlines on the night, scoring his 410th and 411th goals for Real Madrid. He now has four goals in the Champions League this season already after scoring two goals in Real's opening game against APOEL.

Although two goals in a game for Ronaldo doesn't seem too special anymore, he still managed to produce a moment of surprise during the game. Ronaldo was through on goal and was one-on-one with the Dortmund goalkeeper, the perfect scenario for the forward to slot the ball into the back of the net like we've seen him do all too often.

However to everyone's surprise, Ronaldo chose a rather unselfish option and decided to square the ball across the face of goal for his teammate Bale! The Welshman wasn't able to convert the finish, however the fact Ronaldo chose to pass when he was one-on-one with the keeper was enough to send Twitter into meltdown.

Madrid will face Tottenham at the Bernabeu in their next group match, and they will be hoping Ronaldo can add to his Champions League goal tally to help Real take a step closer to the knockout rounds. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters