Fans On Twitter Couldn't Believe What Cristiano Ronaldo Did During Champions League Match

Real Madrid produced a stunning display during their 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Gareth Bale scored a stunning opening goal, however Ronaldo stole the headlines on the night, scoring his 410th and 411th goals for Real Madrid. He now has four goals in the Champions League this season already after scoring two goals in Real's opening game against APOEL.

Although two goals in a game for Ronaldo doesn't seem too special anymore, he still managed to produce a moment of surprise during the game. Ronaldo was through on goal and was one-on-one with the Dortmund goalkeeper, the perfect scenario for the forward to slot the ball into the back of the net like we've seen him do all too often.

However to everyone's surprise, Ronaldo chose a rather unselfish option and decided to square the ball across the face of goal for his teammate Bale! The Welshman wasn't able to convert the finish, however the fact Ronaldo chose to pass when he was one-on-one with the keeper was enough to send Twitter into meltdown.

Ronaldo tried to pass to Bale.. inside the box!!!😲😲😲 — luisangel (@daretoluis) September 26, 2017

I need glasses.. thought I just saw Ronaldo pass to Bale?! — Jack Mulholland (@Vannerrz) September 26, 2017

Ronaldo passed the ball to bale! pic.twitter.com/LRdLcMescn — Pete (@demp360) September 26, 2017

Ronaldo is never ever ever going to pass to Bale again. #BVBRMA #ucl — ▲▲Δƚ†‡ɇŵ (@matthirtyfive) September 26, 2017

And now the wrong option from Ronaldo! Or maybe just a poorly placed pass for Bale. Bizarrely unselfish of him too. Cracking game. — Alan Morrissey (@AlanMorrissey) September 26, 2017

Did Ronaldo just pass when through on goal? *rubs eyes* — Ian McCourt (@ianmccourt) September 26, 2017

Madrid will face Tottenham at the Bernabeu in their next group match, and they will be hoping Ronaldo can add to his Champions League goal tally to help Real take a step closer to the knockout rounds.