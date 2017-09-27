Gary Neville Raises Eyebrows After Claiming Former Liverpool Star Luis Suarez 'Is a Man Utd Player'

Gary Neville has expressed his belief that former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has the attitude of "a Manchester United player."

The Uruguayan forward was controversially embroiled in a war of words with United full-back Patrice Evra during his time at Anfield, which saw him receive a £40k fine and an eight-game ban.

But Neville has claimed that Suarez, who joined Barcelona in 2014, would have fit in well had he played at Old Trafford.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In an interview with Stretty News TV, he said: "Suarez, even though he played for Liverpool, is a United player.

"It’s arrogance to say that but he’s fantastic. He scores goals and he’s aggressive."

United are unlikely to be able to tempt Suarez to Manchester in the near future, but Neville is of the opinion that another attacking player could make a big difference in Jose Mourinho's side.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"We can get a lot better," Neville said. "I’d like to see one more flair player in the team. I’d like to see a winger who can beat a man and get everyone on the edge of their seat.

"Having been in Spain for four months, I love Griezmann. I would love to see Griezmann at United. He’s quick, he’s inventive he can beat players he can score goals."





Griezmann was strongly linked with a move to United over the summer, but opted to remain at Atletico Madrid due to the club's transfer ban.

However, Diego Costa's return to Los Colchoneros could mean the club are more willing to allow their star French striker to depart.