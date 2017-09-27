Liverpool Fans Lay into Loris Karius After Draw With Spartak Moscow

Liverpool fans are growing frustrated with their German goalkeeper Loris Karius, and their emotions hit boiling point after watching his performance against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp has indicated that his compatriot will be between the sticks for European matches while Simon Mignolet holds down the spot in the Premier League. But it's beginning to look like it could cost the Reds dearly, as they've drawn both of their opening group stage matches so far.

Loris Karius has conceded 19 in 19 appearances for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp's concern is up front.



Karius allowed Spartak's Fernando to get a free-kick past him to open the scoring in the match, and he certainly could have done better. That goal left him with 19 conceded in 19 matches, surely not a record he'll be proud of.

Reds fans were understandably irate following the 1-1 draw on Tuesday, and below are some of the tweets they dropped: