Mauricio Pochettino Claims Bromance With 'Unbelievable' Kane Is Leaving Their Wives Jealous

Mauricio Pochettino has declared his love for Tottenham striker Harry Kane after the Englishman scored a perfect hat-trick against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League, according to ESPN.

The Argentine manager is in awe of Kane's "unbelievable skill" in front of goal and Pochettino's wife is starting to become jealous.

"Now my wife is so jealous - and his wife too,'' Pochettino jokingly claimed. "No, I think it's unbelievable. You know, it's Harry Kane.

"He has unbelievable skills in front of goal. He has something special. That is why he is one of the best," Pochettino added. "All the strikers that have this type of level they have something special in front of goals. They are killers. Harry has this special skill."

Kane's impressive treble on Tuesday night took his tally for the season to nine goals in eight games across all competitions.





After scoring a brace on the opening matchday of the Champions League group stages against Borussia Dortmund, as well as assisting Son Heung-min, Kane is now ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wissam Ben Yedder is the Champions League goalscoring charts.

Kane has scored four times in the Premier League this season and is currently level on goals with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Salah.

However, the reigning Golden Boot winner is still behind Sergio Agüero, Álvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku who all have six, while Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy are sat on five Premier League goals.