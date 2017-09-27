New £300k Contract in the Pipeline for Hazard as Chelsea Look to Ward off Real Madrid

Chelsea are ready to hand Eden Hazard a ludicrous new bumper contract in a bid to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

Hazard currently earns a reported £220k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, but The Sun has claimed that Chelsea will offer him a significant salary hike to £300k-a-week to keep him out of Los Blancos' clutches.

That new wage would make Hazard the most well paid star in the Premier League - surpassing Manchester United's Paul Pogba in the charts - and show off their monetary might to Real, who have long been associated with prising the 26-year-old away from west London.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Hazard has only recently returned from a three-month lay off with a broken ankle, but his importance to Chelsea is obviously evident and the rumoured new deal would outline that further.

The Belgian flier started his first game of the new season in the 5-1 drubbing of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday, and has also made two sub appearances against Qarabag and Stoke City to continue rebuilding his match fitness.

Reports on Tuesday tried to hint that all was not well with Hazard under current boss Antonio Conte after he made comments about tracking back in the Blues' side as 'pointless.'

The key duo for Chelsea's season - Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard.



Blessing. pic.twitter.com/O5flAGNO4s — ClassicMorata (@ClassicMorata) September 25, 2017

However, those quotes were believed to have been made tongue in cheek, and Hazard has already gone on record in the recent past about how Conte have markedly improved his game during the Italian's time at the helm.

Real Madrid were consistently linked with plotting a move for the ex-Lille man over the course of the summer, and rumours of a potential switch to Santiago Bernabeu have not gone away since.

Chelsea will hope, therefore, that Hazard will commit his future to their cause with this new huge contract and end any immediate interest from Real for his signature.

