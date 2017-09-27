Soccer

Real Madrid Announce New 5-Year Deal for French Defender Raphael Varane

36 minutes ago

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced an agreement over a new deal between the club and France International Raphael Varane.

The 24-year-old, who has been with Los Blancos for the last six years, has committed his future to the club for a further five, agreeing on fresh terms that will see his contract expire in 2022.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Varane have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until 30 June 2022," a statement on Madrid's official website read.


"Tomorrow, Thursday, at 2pm, Varane will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."


Varane has been one of the best young defenders in Europe for a few seasons now and is one of Real's most coveted assets. 

There's been no indication of a release clause in the deal as yet, but it's very likely that the club inserted a very high one, given the way they've handled recent renewals.

