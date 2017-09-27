Real Madrid Unwilling to Bend to Cristiano Ronaldo's €25M Wage Demands

Real Madrid star Christiano Ronaldo has let the club know that he wants higher wages.

That is according to Marca, who claim that the Portugal international would like his earnings to be on par with that of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Despite his wishes, though, Ronaldo is said to be very calm and has no intention of confronting the Madrid hierarchy or putting anyone at the club under pressure.

Given his current status in the world of football, Ronaldo is reported as being keen on being paid as much as or better than the Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attackers - and €25m-a-year is thought to be the figure he's looking at.

Marca claim that the player does not expect a new contract, having already signed a deal taking him up to 2021. He will be 36 by then, and feels that it will be the perfect time to call curtains on his time at Madrid.





After helping fire the La Liga champions to a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Ronaldo was said to have brought his wishes to the club's attention, but also indicated that he was very happy with the way things are at the moment.

Madrid's board, however, are against sanctioning improved wages for the player as they have made securing contract renewals for other players such as Sergio Ramos a priority.