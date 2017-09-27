Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp seems to have made enemies out of one of the most famous teams in the world - and they don't even play football.

The German got on the wrong side of the Harlem Globetrotters, who have been winning basketball games for as long as anyone can remember, after suggesting that the basketball team played for show and not results.

The Reds were unable to win their Champions League tie against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday, failing to follow their narrow weekend win over Leicester City with another.

“It was a crazy game. To create all those chances and only score one goal feels average,” Klopp told BT Sport (H/T Squawka) following the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

“What can I say? We created, created and created. Where is the real point for criticism?

“We tried with all we had. The effort was great. We have to be more clinical 100% for sure. The only way to change it is to do it again.”

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

These comments come after his possibly accidental dig at the Globetrotters following the Leicester match.

"I said to the boys before the game that we are not the Harlem Globetrotters," he declared on the weekend. "We don’t go out and try to play really good football, we are here for results and so we play for results."

Well, said boys couldn't deliver the required results. And to make things worse, Klopp found himself on the end of some brilliant trolling from the basketball team.

If you want to talk results, we've won 4,211 consecutive games @LFC https://t.co/7ON3eaMMJW — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) September 26, 2017

The Globetrotters duly pointed out that, despite all of their flair, they have won 4,211 games on the bounce.

Well that's sure to sting. But perhaps it does set the tone for some new kind of pre-season friendly.