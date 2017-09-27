Singer Liam Gallagher Making Mischief With Comical Album Poster for Manchester Utd Fans

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has been up to some amusing mischief making in Manchester this week with a billboard poster directed at Manchester United fans. The 45-year-old is also an avid Manchester City fan and has constantly made his affection for the blue side known on social media and attendance at the Etihad Stadium.

With his new album due to be released in October, the singer decided to promote his music in comical fashion. Instead of posting an advert near the Etihad Stadium the Burnage singer opted to hang a large blue billboard poster opposite Old Trafford to troll Red Devil fans according to Manchester Evening News.

Outside Old Trafford as you were pic.twitter.com/7PXArMIkjn — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) September 26, 2017

Gallagher will have no doubt endeared himself to Man City fans with his antics and has ensured that blue will be the predominant colour in Manchester as fans make their way to the Etihad this weekend when Man City take on Crystal Palace.

As if Sergio would sign for those bunch of jokers as you were MCFC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 7, 2017

Liam's brother Noel is also a fan of the Blues and although Oasis as a band have been split for eight years the Gallagher brothers are very much united when it comes to their love for Man City and firing their shots at the red side of Manchester. City fans will be delighted with Gallagher's work in trolling Man Utd fans and the act will bring back memories of former player Carlos Teves' 'Welcome to Manchester' poster back in 2009.