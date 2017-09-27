Steven Gerrard Tells Liverpool Youngsters They Played for Headlines Against Spartak

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has accused the club's youngsters of not playing for the team, following the draw against Spartak Moscow on Tuesday.

The Reds' senior side could not manage to snatch all three points from the game, having already drawn their previous match against Sevilla in the first round of matches.

Steven Gerrard has accused his Liverpool youngsters of playing for themselves as the Reds slid to defeat in Moscow. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) September 27, 2017

And their Under-21's fared no better, losing 2-1 in their match in Russia as well.

“I’m feeling very similar to the players - frustrated, disappointed, and it hurts," Gerrard said in the Echo after the match.





“Against Sevilla we were excellent and it was probably a nine out of 10 performance. We praised them after the game and told them they had raised the bar really high.

'Our big players, the exciting players in the front half of the pitch, never really turned up.' #LFC https://t.co/hbl4lUU3WA — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 27, 2017

“We are not expecting that from them in every game because every game is different and we played on astroturf against a tough team and knew it would be a tough test.

“But, if we got the same effort, the same determination and desire we showed against Sevilla, we could have got a result out of this game. Unfortunately, our big players didn’t turn up and we made individual mistakes around the game.

“The players are disappointed in themselves but if you want to be a big player for this football club, if you are at home to Sevilla you have got to perform, and when it’s a more tricky test away from home you’ve got to stand up and be counted and apply yourself in the same way.

“The disappointing thing from our point of view is our big players, the exciting players in the front half of the pitch, never really turned up."