VIDEO: City Stopper Ederson Picks Out Teammate Sergio Aguero With a Sublime Pass Against Shakhtar

Manchester City maintained their impressive unbeaten start to the 2017/2018 campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling were enough to defeat the Ukrainian side, with City also being allowed the luxury of a missed penalty from the usually prolific Sergio Aguero.

However, despite the impressive performance from City, it was a particular moment from goalkeeper Ederson

The win made it seven wins in a row for Pep Guardiola's side and two wins out of two in the Champions League, with seven goals scored and none conceded so far.

Many pundits and followers of football believe City could be the main English team to threaten the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for the trophy, and following their imperious start to the season it is easy to see why.

A strong summer transfer window has prepared Guardiola's men to fight across all four fronts this season with the squad the strongest in has arguably been since their last title exploits in 2014.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With the front five of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne all scoring and creating at will so far this season, no team has been able to keep a clean sheet against City.

With the defence and goalkeeping dilemma seemingly sorted from last season, with the arrival of Kyle Walker and Danilo, and improvements in the game of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, the Citizens do look like the real deal.

Brazilian keeper Ederson was signed from Benfica to replace the inconsistent Claudio Bravo in between the sticks at the Etihad and it was a moment of brilliance from the keeper that had social media talking on Tuesday.

Not only has the 24-year-old impressed with a string of fine saves, his distribution is second to none. He highlighted this against Shakhtar with his superb pass to Aguero to set his side on the attack as seen above.