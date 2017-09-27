VIDEO: Luka Modric Shown Hilarious Yellow Card for Assisting the Referee in UCL Clash

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric was shown a bizarre yellow card in Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, the 32-year-old booked for counting out 10-yards to set up a wall when defending a set-piece.

Just before half-time, Dortmund won a free-kick roughly 30-yards away from goal. With Nuri Sahin, Gonzalo Castro and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang standing over the set-piece, Modric began counting out the 10-yards Real Madrid's wall needed to be because the referee was talking to teammates Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos.

Clearly upset at the Croatian's eagerness to get the game back underway, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers brandished Modric with a yellow card.

Fans that were watching the action unfold at the Westfalenstadion expressed their confusion at Kuipers, after Modric was booked, on social media.

Modric booked for marking out ten yards. Eh?! — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 26, 2017

Yellow cards: Bale booked for literally touching Sokratis’ shoulder and Modrić booked for no reason. Both should be appealed. #HalaMadrid — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) September 26, 2017

So modric is booked for just walking 😅😅😅😅 #dortmundrealmadrid — Hunzalachaudry1067 (@hunzala1067) September 26, 2017

Real Madrid went on to win the game 3-1 on matchday two of their Champions League group stage campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo once again the star of the show after notching a brace in Dortmund.

Modric's ex-Tottenham teammate Gareth Bale opened the scoring in incredible fashion for the visitors, striking a left-footed volley into the top corner past a static Roman Bürki. Ronaldo then doubled Madrid's advantage early in the second half before Aubameyang halved Dortmund's deficite just four minutes later.

Ronaldo then sealed Madrid's victory with a ferocious strike into Bürki's near post, leaving Dortmund without a point in the Champions League after the opening two games.