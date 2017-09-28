Soccer

Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Closing in on Free Agent to Hopefully End Goalscoring Woes

an hour ago

New Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is eyeing up the possible signing on free-agent frontman Carlton Cole in an attempt to provide a goalscoring spark to his lacklustre and injury-ridden side, according to the Daily Mirror

The 33-year-old was released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung last month despite only joining them in March, and the ex-England manager is hoping the former West Ham United striker is able to help the Eagles find their first goal of the campaign.

FBL-INA-COLE

The goal drought matters were made only worse during the London club's 5-0 pummelling at Manchester City last weekend, with Belgium international Christian Benteke set to miss up to six weeks after suffering ligament damage during the Citizens' ease to victory. 


Palace now find themselves without a recognised first-team striker, as injury-prone frontman Connor Wickham also finds himself sidelined until January. 

The simple lack of players have left Hodgson's hands tied, with the only option aside from  throwing in a youngster being that of the free-agent market. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Contact between the Eagles and Cole, who last played in England two years ago, has already reportedly taken place and a potential deal is being touted. 


The Londoners have failed to record a single goal or point so far this season, and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after six games. 

However, the onslaught could be far from over, with Hodgson's side's next two fixtures coming up against second-place Manchester United and third-place Chelsea respectively, with the latter falling after the imminent international break. 

It has been a disastrous opening for Palace, sacking summer appointment Frank de Boer after only four games at the helm, and when your side is relying on free agents to be the ones who provide an answer the outlook is certainly bleak. 

