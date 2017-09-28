David Luiz Reveals Why He Conceded Penalty in Chelsea's Dramatic Champions League Victory

Chelsea recorded a famous 1-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, but they had to come back from a goal down after giving away a first half penalty, and the perpetrator David Luiz has revealed he simply did not have the power to stop Lucas Hernandez, and thus turned to a more illegal approach.





The spot kick was duly converted by Antoine Griezmann before two second half goals from Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi secured Chelsea a dramatic victory - their second Champions League win of the season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Antonio Conte's men had dominated much of the first-half's proceedings at the Wanda Metropolitano, but a reckless tug of Hernandez's shirt by Luiz ensured Atletico scored against the run of play.





Luiz offered his thoughts on his decision to pull Hernandez down, as he explained to Chelsea's website: "I didn’t have the power to stop him because of my injury and I pushed his shirt.





"In the rules that’s a penalty but if the referee gives that one, he has to give many more.

The penalty ended up being a blemish on a rather impressive away performance, and Luiz was buoyed by what he saw from his side.





He added: "The performance of the team was amazing.

"We played a great game and controlled it from the first minute. It’s not easy to play against Atletico, one of the best teams in the Champions League from the last few years.

"They know how to play against everybody. I was happy with the performance of the team and in the end we got what we deserved.





"We need to be honest, we played really well, with character and experience. We didn’t lose our passion, or our style of football, and we deserved to win.

"We have four more games to play and we have to get more points to qualify. We now have two very difficult games against Roma so let’s keep our feet on the ground because it’s not easy to get points in the Champions League," he added.