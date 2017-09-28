Die Roten Chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Admits Tone of 3-0 PSG Defeat 'Was Not Bayern Munich'

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for a thorough analysis of Bayern Munich's torrid 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga champions were comfortably swatted aside at Parc de Princes as goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar condemned Carlo Ancelotti's side to a humbling loss on Wednesday.

Speaking to the club's in-house TV channel (via Goal) after the game, Rummenigge stated that his team's display "wasn't Bayern Munich" in tone and demanded that the contest was run over with a fine toothed comb to find out just what went wrong.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He said: "It's a loss we have to talk about, we have to analyse, from which we have to draw consequences in clear text form.

"I think what we saw this evening was not Bayern Munich. I think we all agree on that. If I take a look to the right or left, then there is nothing to misunderstand or to interpret wrong.

"I think it's important to turn things around after this loss, to present as Bayern Munich and to show we are a team, [the one] which performed well in Europe and in Germany last year. That's where we have to continue."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Ancelotti was slammed by critics and Bayern supporters in the immediate aftermath of the defeat for sticking up a white flag before the game had kicked off with his team selection.

The Italian, whose future in Bavaria has been a source of speculation in recent weeks, rested key stars Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels, while number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was unavailable through injury.

Ancelotti, however, did not consider his starting lineup to be any weaker without that quartet - though he admitted he understood why people thought it was a risk to leave them out.

He said: "I don't think my team selection was risky. I thought a lot about what the best team to play was. I know I will get criticism, that's fine. I thought it was a good line-up for this game."