Soccer

Die Roten Chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Admits Tone of 3-0 PSG Defeat 'Was Not Bayern Munich'

an hour ago

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has called for a thorough analysis of Bayern Munich's torrid 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga champions were comfortably swatted aside at Parc de Princes as goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar condemned Carlo Ancelotti's side to a humbling loss on Wednesday.

Speaking to the club's in-house TV channel (via Goal) after the game, Rummenigge stated that his team's display "wasn't Bayern Munich" in tone and demanded that the contest was run over with a fine toothed comb to find out just what went wrong.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He said: "It's a loss we have to talk about, we have to analyse, from which we have to draw consequences in clear text form.

"I think what we saw this evening was not Bayern Munich. I think we all agree on that. If I take a look to the right or left, then there is nothing to misunderstand or to interpret wrong. 

"I think it's important to turn things around after this loss, to present as Bayern Munich and to show we are a team, [the one] which performed well in Europe and in Germany last year. That's where we have to continue."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Ancelotti was slammed by critics and Bayern supporters in the immediate aftermath of the defeat for sticking up a white flag before the game had kicked off with his team selection.

The Italian, whose future in Bavaria has been a source of speculation in recent weeks, rested key stars Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels, while number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was unavailable through injury.

Ancelotti, however, did not consider his starting lineup to be any weaker without that quartet - though he admitted he understood why people thought it was a risk to leave them out.

He said: "I don't think my team selection was risky. I thought a lot about what the best team to play was. I know I will get criticism, that's fine. I thought it was a good line-up for this game."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters