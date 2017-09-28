Manchester City Confirms Benjamin Mendy Has an ACL Tear

The French fullback's season is likely over after tests revealed he tore the ACL in his right knee in a rout of Crystal Palace.

90Min
September 28, 2017

Manchester City have confirmed that fullback Benjamin Mendy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee; likely meaning a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the French international.

The recent signing from Monaco picked up the injury in City's emphatic 5-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, and having undergone tests with a specialist doctor in Barcelona on Thursday, it was confirmed that he would have to undergo surgery on his knee.

Manager Pep Guardiola was pessimistic about Mendy's situation in the aftermath of the weekend's victory, suggesting the France international could be unavailable for so long that City would have to pursue a replacement in the January transfer window.

The France international has made a promising start to life in the Premier League. He had already started four matches this season and City had won all of them, including three games in which they scored five or more and did not concede. 

The club invested heavily in fullbacks during the transfer period, having allowed the Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov to leave. They added Kyle Walker from English rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Danilo from Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid, as well as the capture of Mendy in order to add dynamism down the flanks.

But the news of Mendy's injury will come as a major disappointment to those concerned with the club and they have wished him a speedy recovery.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters