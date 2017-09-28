Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

AC Milan hosts Croatian club HNK Rijeka on Thursday at the San Siro as Europa League group play continues.

Milan enters as the favorite as the Italian club continues with an eye toward returning to the top of European soccer. Milan sits atop Group D as it stands with three points and ahead of AEK Athens on goal differential. Rijeka aims to get on the board and steal points.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:05 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.