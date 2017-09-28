PHOTO: Diego Costa's Hilarious Face as Michy Batshuayi Winner Sinks Atletico Madrid

It could hardly have been written any better for Chelsea fans; disgraced ex-striker Diego Costa was given the perfect view as the Blues worked a lovely free-kick move to give substitute striker Michy Batshuayi the chance to score a last-minute winner and beat Atletico on their own patch.

Although Costa's goals were undoubtedly a key ingredient in Chelsea's Premier League title win last year, many Chelsea fans would be quick to point out that it was the Belgian who scored their title-winning goal at the Hawthorns last year. He stepped up again at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Costa's reaction to Michy Batshuayi's 93rd minute winner. Priceless! pic.twitter.com/G13Zlxe4Fq — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) September 27, 2017

Costa would have been pleased to see his soon-to-be new suitors take the lead in their new home when Antoine Griezmann smashed home a first-half penalty. However, it was Chelsea who had the better chances and they backed up their domination in the end.

To add to Costa's pain, it was his first-team replacement Alvaro Morata who drew the sides level. Morata, who had not scored for Atletico's hated derby rivals Real Madrid in seven appearances against them, nodded home from an Eden Hazard cross to the fury of the home fans.

A draw looked inevitable, although some might have remembered Sergio Aguero's free kick to save a point for Atletico in the identical fixture in 2009. The away fans were rewarded for splashing out on their travel and tickets when Batshuayi swept in and Costa slumped in his seat.

The Spaniard might well be lining up against the Blues in the reverse fixture in December. Imagine the scenes if he repaid the favour and scored a last minute winner at the Bridge!