PHOTOS: Bats to the Rescue! Twitter Banter Celebrates Atletico Winner in Hilarious Fashion

Oh, Michy Batshuayi. If it wasn't for your footballing abilities we're sure you'd be a stand up comic or a comedian in some other capacity.

Fresh from his match-winning exploits against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, the Chelsea striker has been up to his old Twitter banter tricks to celebrate his last-gasp winner at Wanda Metropolitano.

Batshuayi struck in the 94th minute to hand Antonio Conte's Blues a massive win in the Spanish capital, and the France international took to social media to post a humorous photoshopped image of himself as none other than Gotham City's saviour due to his on-the-field antics:

Not content with that joke, Batshuayi also posted a tweet of a photograph showing him posing with former Chelsea team mate Diego Costa and Atletico legend Fernando Torres.

In typically droll fashion, however, it was Batshuayi's caption alongside the image which drew plenty of laughs from his growing followers list as he poked fun at Costa for recently heading back to his former stomping ground:

The ex-Marseille star really does have a way with making life on Twitter a jolly good laugh, doesn't he?

With banter like this every so often, his account is definitely one to keep an eye on for the remainder of the season!

