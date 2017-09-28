Soccer

Report: Sergio Aguero Gets Injured in a Car Accident in Holland, Faces Time on the Sideline

Chelsea Finally Sends Diego Costa Back to Atletico Madrid

  • Aguero was reportedly injured after a concert in Holland.
Kellen Becoats
an hour ago

In the same day that Manchester City learned that Benjamin Mendy tore his ACL, they have more bad news that deals with one of their star players. 

It is being reported that City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero was injured in a car accident in Holland after a concert and may have fractured a rib.

Not much about the injury has been divulged but it appears that Aguero will be on the sidelines for about two months after the injury. 

This is a massive blow for Manchester City, who have been flying high in the English Premier League this season, but it could be even worse for Argentina. City's team can likely survive without Aguero but Argentina was going to need all the help it could get to get wins over Peru on Oct. 5 and Ecuador on Oct. 10. 

He may be on the sidelines for up to two months but Aguero fans will be thankful the outcome wasn't any worse. 

