Soccer

Sporting Boss Jorge Jesus Believes His Side Showed the Rest of Europe What They Are Capable of

28 minutes ago

During a night where neither team were able to get a real grip on the game, Barcelona ran out eventual winners thanks to a fortunate own goal from Sebastian Coates. 

Despite Sporting's perseverance both in the final third and defensively, they couldn't quite manage to unlock a Barca side who continued their impressive defensive record this season, having conceded just twice in all competitions.

Despite the loss, Sporting Lisbon remain second in group D, and are level with Juventus on points, whose victory will come as a relief after being crushed by Barcelona on matchday one.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Former Benfica and now (controversially) current Sporting boss Jorge Jesus believe his side showed the rest of Europe that they are a force to be reckoned with after keeping Barcelona's magic under lock and key throughout the majority of the match.

As reported by FourFourTwo, Jesus said, "At the break I told my players we could beat Barcelona.

"I felt I knew what we had to do to win. We ended up losing to a freak own goal.

"Against the world’s second-best team, we performed spectacularly. We shut off all their main passing routes in the first half. In the second half we controlled the ball better.

"Having said that, it’s difficult to create big chances against Barcelona. I feel Sporting left a great image of an excellent team on the watching world."

Sporting travel to Turin to face Juventus in matchday three, in which both teams will desperately need to win if they are looking to occupy that second place spot to gain qualification to the next round.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters