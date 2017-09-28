VIDEO: Man City Stars React to Their FIFA 18 FUT Shields as Walker Calls Out Sterling and Sane

Manchester City provided a behind the scenes access video as their stars were shown their respective FUT shields for a 'FIFA day'.

FIFA 18 gets its worldwide release on Friday, with the game hugely anticipated as always - and that's not just amongst the fans.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Via their YouTube channel, City invited their first team stars to come and look at their ratings and statistics for this year's title, and there was definitely a mixed bag of reactions.

First up was Ilkay Gundogan to express his bemusement over his seemingly harsh 71 pace, followed by summer signing Bernardo Silva, who was fairly happy with his 84-rated shield.

John Stones provided a humorous reaction after finding out he had only been rated one point higher than last year, and then in came Kyle Walker.

The England right-back didn't care much for overall ratings, instead choosing to target one stat in particular that he felt EA had made a mess of.

He said jokingly (whilst being deadly serious): "I'm definitely quicker than him [Leroy Sane]. And I'm quicker than him [Raheem Sterling], so they've got that wrong already. Let's do a 100m sprint, not a problem, with us three, and I guarantee I will win."

After Walker had stopped spitting feathers, in came Sane to catch wind of his teammate's boasts. The bemused youngster replied: "Faster than me? Maybe if we had to run for one year, then he is faster than me!"

Here's hoping City actually get their three speed demons to face off because it'd certainly be a close run thing.

