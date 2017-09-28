Soccer

VIDEO: Man City Stars React to Their FIFA 18 FUT Shields as Walker Calls Out Sterling and Sane

2 hours ago

Manchester City provided a behind the scenes access video as their stars were shown their respective FUT shields for a 'FIFA day'.

FIFA 18 gets its worldwide release on Friday, with the game hugely anticipated as always - and that's not just amongst the fans.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Via their YouTube channel, City invited their first team stars to come and look at their ratings and statistics for this year's title, and there was definitely a mixed bag of reactions.

First up was Ilkay Gundogan to express his bemusement over his seemingly harsh 71 pace, followed by summer signing Bernardo Silva, who was fairly happy with his 84-rated shield.

John Stones provided a humorous reaction after finding out he had only been rated one point higher than last year, and then in came Kyle Walker.

The England right-back didn't care much for overall ratings, instead choosing to target one stat in particular that he felt EA had made a mess of.

He said jokingly (whilst being deadly serious): "I'm definitely quicker than him [Leroy Sane]. And I'm quicker than him [Raheem Sterling], so they've got that wrong already. Let's do a 100m sprint, not a problem, with us three, and I guarantee I will win."

After Walker had stopped spitting feathers, in came Sane to catch wind of his teammate's boasts. The bemused youngster replied: "Faster than me? Maybe if we had to run for one year, then he is faster than me!"

Here's hoping City actually get their three speed demons to face off because it'd certainly be a close run thing.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters