Soccer

Arsene Wenger Praises 'Outstanding' Jack Wilshere After Europa League Victory vs BATE Borisov

an hour ago

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on midfielder Jack Wilshere after his performance in Thursday's 4-2 Europa League victory over BATE Borisov.

The 25-year-old excelled as the Gunners raced into a 3-0 first-half lead, courtesy of a Theo Walcott brace and Rob Holding tap-in. They were pegged back, first by Mirko Ivanić, and then Mikhail Gordeichuk in the second half after an Olivier Giroud penalty.


But Arsenal held on to make it two Europa League wins from two, and Wenger singled out Wilshere for praise.

“He had an outstanding first half and he fought until the end,” Wenger said, quoted by the Evening Standard. “I think he is on a good way back to his best and he showed that tonight.

“He is at an age where a player usually gets to the best of his career. He has only been stopped by a series of injuries.

“I just pray that he is not hampered any more by any problems, then you will see him getting stronger and stronger. He has shown again tonight he has not lost his quality.”

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

And on the overall performance of his side, Wenger added: “We had a good cohesion, we played football the way we want to play it with good pace in our game.


“We maintained it for 65 minutes - the last 25 minutes were a bit more difficult. But overall I’m pleased with the performance.”

Arsenal return to Europa League action with a trip to Red Star Belgrade next month.

