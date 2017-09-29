Bayern Star's Agent Aims Sexist 'Learn to Cook' Comments at Female Football Journalist

Robert Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel has hit out at female journalist Saskia Aleythe on Twitter in entirely the wrong way in the wake of Bayern Munich's humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Lewandowski was involved in the match, which ultimately proved to be Carlo Ancelotti's last in charge of the Bundesliga side. And his agent decided to have a go at the SZ Sport journo thereafter.

"Who at SZ Sport has left too much to allow biathlon experts to write about football?" he tweeted.

Aleythe duly questioned him after seeing the tweet, and he replied by tweeting: "Learn to cook?"

The agent's comments have drawn ire for their sexist nature online - and to make things even worse, he even uploaded a picture of a skillet over a flame as extra ammo.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has scored six goals so far this season.

And despite Bayern's uncharacteristically poor start to their campaign, he's doing well on a personal front, having found the back of the net in four straight games prior to the midweek loss.