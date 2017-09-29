Soccer

Bayern Star's Agent Aims Sexist 'Learn to Cook' Comments at Female Football Journalist

10 minutes ago

Robert Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel has hit out at female journalist Saskia Aleythe on Twitter in entirely the wrong way in the wake of Bayern Munich's humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Lewandowski was involved in the match, which ultimately proved to be Carlo Ancelotti's last in charge of the Bundesliga side. And his agent decided to have a go at the SZ Sport journo thereafter.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-ANCELOTTI

"Who at SZ Sport has left too much to allow biathlon experts to write about football?" he tweeted.

Aleythe duly questioned him after seeing the tweet, and he replied by tweeting: "Learn to cook?"

The agent's comments have drawn ire for their sexist nature online - and to make things even worse, he even uploaded a picture of a skillet over a flame as extra ammo.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has scored six goals so far this season.

And despite Bayern's uncharacteristically poor start to their campaign, he's doing well on a personal front, having found the back of the net in four straight games prior to the midweek loss.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters